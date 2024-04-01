Holly Newman, the Tobyhanna Army Depot Regional Support Center manager, briefs Joseph Scheff, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s deputy to the commander, at the newly renovated and modernized U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command Tobyhanna Army Depot Forward Repair Area-Europe facility, April 8.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2024 02:27
|Photo ID:
|8328471
|VIRIN:
|240409-A-SM279-8127
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|TOBYHANNA ARMY DEPOT, PA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Newly renovated CECOM facility in Germany opens its doors in support of Army in Europe [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Newly renovated CECOM facility in Germany opens its doors in support of Army in Europe
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT