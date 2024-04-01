Junior Officer Torpedo Evasion Drills

Senior Chief Quartermaster Henry Nicol, a native of Hemet, California, instructs Ensign Walker Tristan, a native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, during torpedo evasion drills aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, April 7, 2024. Boxer is the flag ship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

Date Taken: 04.06.2024 Date Posted: 04.09.2024 Hometown: HEMET, CA, US Hometown: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US