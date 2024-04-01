Boxer Jet Shop

Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Jesaja Manoly, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Boston, inventories tools in the jet shop as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, April 7, 2024. Boxer is the flag ship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dominic Delahunt)

