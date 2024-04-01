Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer Jet Shop [Image 3 of 5]

    Boxer Jet Shop

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Seaman Dominic Delahunt 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Jesaja Manoly, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Boston, inventories tools in the jet shop as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, April 7, 2024. Boxer is the flag ship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dominic Delahunt)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 02:04
    Photo ID: 8328445
    VIRIN: 240407-N-MD088-1019
    Resolution: 4438x3170
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: BOSTON, MA, US
    #AD #Tools #Inventroy
    #Uniform #BoxerStrong #Boxer

