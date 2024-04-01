Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Torpedo Evasion Drills [Image 4 of 5]

    Torpedo Evasion Drills

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Seaman Tyler Miles 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Quartermaster 3rd Class Erick Javier, a native of Laguna, Philippines, and Quartermaster Seaman Tracy Torres, a native of Compton, California, both assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), track the ship’s position on a navigation chart during torpedo evasion drills as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, April 7, 2024. Boxer is the flag ship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Torpedo Evasion Drills [Image 5 of 5], by SN Tyler Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

