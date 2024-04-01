Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keesler hosts annual Operation HERO [Image 15 of 15]

    Keesler hosts annual Operation HERO

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    A student in the Keesler Marine Detachment spars with a military child at Operation HERO at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 6, 2024. The event, hosted by the Military and Family Readiness Center, gave military children a glimpse into the lives of deployed military members. Children received Operation HERO dog tags and back packs as they made their way through mock medical appointments, a deployment processing line and had hands-on experiences with different units and community partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 16:50
    Photo ID: 8327827
    VIRIN: 240406-F-TX306-1529
    Resolution: 2738x1825
    Size: 461.34 KB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler hosts annual Operation HERO [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Keesler hosts annual Operation HERO
    Keesler hosts annual Operation HERO
    Keesler hosts annual Operation HERO
    Keesler hosts annual Operation HERO
    Keesler hosts annual Operation HERO
    Keesler hosts annual Operation HERO
    Keesler hosts annual Operation HERO
    Keesler hosts annual Operation HERO
    Keesler hosts annual Operation HERO
    Keesler hosts annual Operation HERO
    Keesler hosts annual Operation HERO
    Keesler hosts annual Operation HERO
    Keesler hosts annual Operation HERO
    Keesler hosts annual Operation HERO
    Keesler hosts annual Operation HERO

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Keesler hosts annual Operation HERO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FIRE
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Training
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    Second Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT