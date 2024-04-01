Military children complete an obstacle course set up by the Keesler Marine Detachment at Operation HERO at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 6, 2024. The event, hosted by the Military and Family Readiness Center, gave military children a glimpse into the lives of deployed military members. Children received Operation HERO dog tags and back packs as they made their way through mock medical appointments, a deployment processing line and had hands-on experiences with different units and community partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 16:50
|Photo ID:
|8327826
|VIRIN:
|240406-F-TX306-1514
|Resolution:
|2733x1828
|Size:
|396.63 KB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Keesler hosts annual Operation HERO [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
