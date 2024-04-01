Keesler hosts annual Operation HERO

Military children complete an obstacle course set up by the Keesler Marine Detachment at Operation HERO at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 6, 2024. The event, hosted by the Military and Family Readiness Center, gave military children a glimpse into the lives of deployed military members. Children received Operation HERO dog tags and back packs as they made their way through mock medical appointments, a deployment processing line and had hands-on experiences with different units and community partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis)

