Keesler hosts annual Operation HERO

A student in the Keesler Marine Detachment helps a military child complete a tire drag at Operation HERO at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 6, 2024. The event, hosted by the Military and Family Readiness Center, gave military children a glimpse into the lives of deployed military members. Children received Operation HERO dog tags and back packs as they made their way through mock medical appointments, a deployment processing line and had hands-on experiences with different units and community partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis)

Date Taken: 04.06.2024 Location: BILOXI, MS, US