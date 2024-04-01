Keesler hosts annual Operation HERO

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Wood, 81st Security Forces Squadron military working dog hander, works with MWD Victor for a demonstration at Operation HERO at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 6, 2024. The event, hosted by the Military and Family Readiness Center, gave military children a glimpse into the lives of deployed military members. Children received Operation HERO dog tags and back packs as they made their way through mock medical appointments, a deployment processing line and had hands-on experiences with different units and community partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 16:50
|Photo ID:
|8327820
|VIRIN:
|240406-F-TX306-1269
|Resolution:
|2738x1825
|Size:
|675.66 KB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
