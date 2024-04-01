RAF Mildenhall celebrates military children

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, signs the Month of the Military Child proclamation at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 5, 2024. April is recognized as the Month of the Military Child, and each year, the Department of Defense celebrates military children for their resilience and the sacrifices they make as a result of their parents’ service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)
