U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, signs the Month of the Military Child proclamation at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 5, 2024. April is recognized as the Month of the Military Child, and each year, the Department of Defense celebrates military children for their resilience and the sacrifices they make as a result of their parents’ service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2024 Date Posted: 04.08.2024 10:45 Photo ID: 8327099 VIRIN: 240405-F-IH537-1090 Resolution: 5643x3755 Size: 8.06 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Mildenhall celebrates military children [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.