    RAF Mildenhall celebrates military children [Image 4 of 4]

    RAF Mildenhall celebrates military children

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Airman Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, signs the Month of the Military Child proclamation at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 5, 2024. April is recognized as the Month of the Military Child, and each year, the Department of Defense celebrates military children for their resilience and the sacrifices they make as a result of their parents’ service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

    This work, RAF Mildenhall celebrates military children [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Month of the Military Child
    Royal Air Force Mildenhall

