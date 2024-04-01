RAF Mildenhall celebrates military children

A Month of the Military Child proclamation hangs outside the Royal Air Force Mildenhall Youth Center at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 5, 2024. April is recognized as the Month of the Military Child, and each year, the Department of Defense celebrates military children for their resilience and the sacrifices they make as a result of their parents’ service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 10:45
|Photo ID:
|8327095
|VIRIN:
|240405-F-IH537-1008
|Resolution:
|5218x3472
|Size:
|4.82 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
