RAF Mildenhall celebrates military children

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, speaks of caregivers, parents, and military children before signing the Month of the Military Child proclamation at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 5, 2024. There are more than 1.6 million military children who face many challenges and unique experiences as a result of their parents’ service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

Date Taken: 04.05.2024 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB