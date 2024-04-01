Alvin Koposko, 100th Force Support Squadron Youth Programs director, speaks during the Month of the Military Child proclamation signing event at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 5, 2024. Purple is the official color of the military child, as it is a combination of all of the colors of the U.S. armed forces before the Space Force conception: Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard blues, Army green, and Marine Corps red. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 10:45
|Photo ID:
|8327096
|VIRIN:
|240405-F-IH537-1049
|Resolution:
|4044x2691
|Size:
|5.18 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Mildenhall celebrates military children [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT