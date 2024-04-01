RAF Mildenhall celebrates military children

Alvin Koposko, 100th Force Support Squadron Youth Programs director, speaks during the Month of the Military Child proclamation signing event at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 5, 2024. Purple is the official color of the military child, as it is a combination of all of the colors of the U.S. armed forces before the Space Force conception: Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard blues, Army green, and Marine Corps red. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

