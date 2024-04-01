Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall celebrates military children [Image 2 of 4]

    RAF Mildenhall celebrates military children

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Airman Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Alvin Koposko, 100th Force Support Squadron Youth Programs director, speaks during the Month of the Military Child proclamation signing event at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 5, 2024. Purple is the official color of the military child, as it is a combination of all of the colors of the U.S. armed forces before the Space Force conception: Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard blues, Army green, and Marine Corps red. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall celebrates military children [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

