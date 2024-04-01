Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex March Cost Effective Readiness

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Ryan Kelly, left, and Travis Vaughan, both from the 76th Commodities Maintenance Group, receive performance awards for cost-effective readiness presented by Wayde Loflin, right, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex deputy director, during an event March 29, 2024, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Kelly and Vaughan were recognized for establishing local manufacture of a part previously purchased from an outside agency resulting in an annual cost-avoidance of over $140,000. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)

