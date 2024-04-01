TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — From left, Jesse Urioste, Patrick Poole, Leighton Swatek, Luis Ortiz and Jose Carrasco, all from the 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group, receive performance awards for cost-effective readiness presented by Wayde Loflin, right, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex deputy director, during an event March 29, 2024, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The team was recognized for implementing changes in F135 engine maintenance procedures resulting in an annual cost-avoidance of over $50,000. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2024 Date Posted: 04.08.2024 09:22 Photo ID: 8326917 VIRIN: 240329-F-EX228-1001 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.09 MB Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex March Cost Effective Readiness [Image 3 of 3], by Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.