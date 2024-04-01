TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — George Wright, left, a chemist with the 76th Maintenance Support Group, receives a performance award for cost-effective readiness presented by Wayde Loflin, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex deputy director, during an event March 29, 2024, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Wright was recognized for enacting changes in the high-temperature testing of mission critical parts for the B-1B Lancer aircraft resulting in an annual cost-avoidance of more than $550,000. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2024 Date Posted: 04.08.2024 09:22 Photo ID: 8326918 VIRIN: 240329-F-EX228-1003 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 2.1 MB Location: OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex March Cost Effective Readiness [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.