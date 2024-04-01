Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex March Cost Effective Readiness [Image 2 of 3]

    Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex March Cost Effective Readiness

    03.29.2024

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — George Wright, left, a chemist with the 76th Maintenance Support Group, receives a performance award for cost-effective readiness presented by Wayde Loflin, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex deputy director, during an event March 29, 2024, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Wright was recognized for enacting changes in the high-temperature testing of mission critical parts for the B-1B Lancer aircraft resulting in an annual cost-avoidance of more than $550,000. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)

