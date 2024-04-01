Task Force-99 leads change in drone development, employment

The CEO of Titan Dynamics remotely flies a newly developed unmanned aerial system with U.S. Air Forces Central’s Task Force-99 at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 15, 2024. The goal of the flight assessment was to prove that a software-generated UAS concept can become flight ready in under 24 hours while maintaining structural integrity and meeting mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo)

