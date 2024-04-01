The CEO of Titan Dynamics remotely flies a newly developed unmanned aerial system with U.S. Air Forces Central’s Task Force-99 at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 15, 2024. The goal of the flight assessment was to prove that a software-generated UAS concept can become flight ready in under 24 hours while maintaining structural integrity and meeting mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 07:48
|Photo ID:
|8326785
|VIRIN:
|240315-F-MC871-1156
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force-99 leads change in drone development, employment [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kylar Vermeulen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Task Force-99 leads change in drone development, employment
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT