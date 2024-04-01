Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force-99 leads change in drone development, employment

    Task Force-99 leads change in drone development, employment

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylar Vermeulen 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Forces Central Task Force-99 Airmen, Air Force Blue Horizons fellows and members of industry pose with an unmanned aerial system at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 15, 2024. Task-Force-99 utilized software created by Titan Dynamics to 3D print, assemble, then fly this UAS in under 24 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 07:48
    VIRIN: 240315-F-MC871-1078
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Task Force-99 leads change in drone development, employment [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kylar Vermeulen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UAS
    AFCENT
    innovation
    Task Force-99
    unmanned areal systems

