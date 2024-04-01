Task Force-99 leads change in drone development, employment

U.S. Air Forces Central Task Force-99 Airmen, Air Force Blue Horizons fellows and members of industry pose with an unmanned aerial system at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 15, 2024. Task-Force-99 utilized software created by Titan Dynamics to 3D print, assemble, then fly this UAS in under 24 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo)

