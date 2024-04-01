Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force-99 leads change in drone development, employment [Image 2 of 5]

    Task Force-99 leads change in drone development, employment

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylar Vermeulen 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    The Chief Technology Officer of Titan Dynamics and Fellow with the U.S. Air Force’s Blue Horizons program put the final touches to a new unmanned aerial system developed by U.S. Air Forces Central’s Task Force-99 at an undisclosed location with the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 15, 2024. The team inputted flight requirements into a specially-designed computer program that developed the UAS based on those requirements. The computer program took minutes to develop the plan for the UAS. Previously, it would take a single engineer up to a week to produce the same plan. (U.S. Air Force photo.)

