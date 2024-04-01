The Chief Technology Officer of Titan Dynamics and Fellow with the U.S. Air Force’s Blue Horizons program put the final touches to a new unmanned aerial system developed by U.S. Air Forces Central’s Task Force-99 at an undisclosed location with the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 15, 2024. The team inputted flight requirements into a specially-designed computer program that developed the UAS based on those requirements. The computer program took minutes to develop the plan for the UAS. Previously, it would take a single engineer up to a week to produce the same plan. (U.S. Air Force photo.)
|03.15.2024
|04.08.2024 07:48
|8326782
|240315-F-MC871-1033
|6048x4024
|1.95 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|1
|0
Task Force-99 leads change in drone development, employment
