Task Force-99 leads change in drone development, employment

The Chief Technology Officer of Titan Dynamics and Fellow with the U.S. Air Force’s Blue Horizons program put the final touches to a new unmanned aerial system developed by U.S. Air Forces Central’s Task Force-99 at an undisclosed location with the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 15, 2024. The team inputted flight requirements into a specially-designed computer program that developed the UAS based on those requirements. The computer program took minutes to develop the plan for the UAS. Previously, it would take a single engineer up to a week to produce the same plan. (U.S. Air Force photo.)

