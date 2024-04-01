Task Force-99 leads change in drone development, employment

A Fellow with the Air Force’s Blue Horizons program poses with a mock medical payload designed to be deployed by an unmanned aerial system at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 15, 2024. The Blue Horizon Fellows and Task Force-99 assessed software which enables quick rendering and 3D printing of aircraft concepts, precisely designed around deployable payloads, potentially offering a new way to deliver aid on the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo)

