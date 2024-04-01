Army Col. Michael Liles, the commander of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. Terrell Brisentine, the 405th AFSB’s command sergeant major, sign a proclamation April 8 at the brigade headquarters on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, to officially kick off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month for the brigade.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2024 Date Posted: 04.08.2024 03:32 Photo ID: 8326549 VIRIN: 240408-A-SM279-8607 Resolution: 2322x3073 Size: 1.48 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 405th AFSB continues to support Army’s goal to eradicate sexual assault, harassment [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.