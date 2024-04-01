Army Col. Michael Liles, the commander of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. Terrell Brisentine, the 405th AFSB’s command sergeant major, sign a proclamation April 8 at the brigade headquarters on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, to officially kick off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month for the brigade.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 03:32
|Photo ID:
|8326549
|VIRIN:
|240408-A-SM279-8607
|Resolution:
|2322x3073
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 405th AFSB continues to support Army’s goal to eradicate sexual assault, harassment [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
405th AFSB continues to support Army’s goal to eradicate sexual assault, harassment
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT