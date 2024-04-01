Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    405th AFSB continues to support Army’s goal to eradicate sexual assault, harassment [Image 1 of 5]

    405th AFSB continues to support Army’s goal to eradicate sexual assault, harassment

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Members from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade headquarters enjoy breakfast at the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month breakfast and proclamation signing April 8 at brigade headquarters on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern to officially kick off SAAPM for the brigade.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 03:32
    Photo ID: 8326547
    VIRIN: 240408-A-SM279-9804
    Resolution: 3999x2761
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 405th AFSB continues to support Army’s goal to eradicate sexual assault, harassment [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    405th AFSB continues to support Army’s goal to eradicate sexual assault, harassment
    405th AFSB continues to support Army’s goal to eradicate sexual assault, harassment
    405th AFSB continues to support Army’s goal to eradicate sexual assault, harassment
    405th AFSB continues to support Army’s goal to eradicate sexual assault, harassment
    405th AFSB continues to support Army’s goal to eradicate sexual assault, harassment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    405th AFSB continues to support Army&rsquo;s goal to eradicate sexual assault, harassment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SHARP
    SAAPM
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ChangeThroughUnity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT