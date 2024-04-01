405th AFSB continues to support Army’s goal to eradicate sexual assault, harassment

Photo By Cameron Porter | Stacy Driscoll, a workforce management specialist at the 405th Army Field Support...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Stacy Driscoll, a workforce management specialist at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade human resources office (center), reads a paragraph from the 405th AFSB’s Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation April 8 at the brigade headquarters. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – The 405th Army Field Support Brigade held a breakfast and proclamation signing April 8 at its headquarters on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern to officially kick off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month for the brigade.



“We all benefit from a healthy work environment where everyone’s rights and abilities are respected, and sexual violence and harassment are not tolerated,” said Col. Michael Liles, the commander of the 405th AFSB, during the proclamation ceremony. “We must unite to strengthen connectedness among the ranks and to eliminate sexual assault and sexual harassment.”



Continuously working to support the Army in achieving the goal of eradicating sexual assault and harassment in the workplace and across the formations, the 405th AFSB has planned several other events during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, or SAAPM, which is held annually April 1-30.



The 405th AFSB has joined forces with the 7th Mission Support Command to cohost a community wide SAAPM bake off showdown scheduled for April 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Clocktower Warrior Restaurant on Kleber Kaserne in Kaiserslautern.



In addition to this, a 405th AFSB SAAPM jeopardy game is set for April 11 and 18 with a championship game between the brigade headquarters and Army Field Support Battalion-Germany on April 25. People from the 405th AFSB who are interested in playing, can go to https://forms.osi.apps.mil/r/uL8z0mSvPz to sign up and play.



On April 20, the 405th AFSB and the 7th MSC are combining forces again and holding a movie and game night on Daenner Kaserne’s parade field, NCO Field, starting at 5:30 p.m. The movie ‘Take Back the Night’ will be the feature attraction. In the case inclement weather, the event may be moved from NCO Field to the Daenner Chapel.



Denim Day this year will be held April 24, worldwide. The 405th AFSB command group encourages everyone within the brigade to wear denim April 24 to show support and solidarity for victims of sexual assault and harassment. However, employees should consult with their supervisory chain of command for final approval to do so.



A 405th AFSB SAAPM lunch and paint is scheduled for April 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Seats are limited for this event, so it’s recommended that for those interested, they should sign up early by going to https://forms.osi.apps.mil/r/MWuN9D3pTc.



Finally, a 405th AFSB SAAPM closeout luncheon and island folk dance team demonstration is planned for April 30, starting at 11 a.m. on Daenner’s NCO Field. In case of inclement weather, the event may be moved to the warehouse on the right after entering the Daenner Kaserne main gate and passing by the motor pool.



The Army’s theme for SAAPM this year is “Change Through Unity: Empower. Protect. Prevent.” This theme emphasizes unity in the fight against sexual assault; promotion of respect and empowerment for all; and the role of all members of the Army team to create a healthy climate while reinforcing their responsibility to act to prevent sexual assault and harassment.



“We are a strong team, but imperfect, and we must strive to improve our culture. There is no room for disrespect and harmful behaviors in a formation of warfighters,” said Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George.



“Just because we are doing well [in the brigade] now, don’t think it’s going to continue to be great if we don’t try and we don’t promulgate the message that sexual assault and harassment will not be tolerated in the 405th AFSB and across the Army,” Liles added.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.