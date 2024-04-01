Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom Across CFAY [Image 10 of 10]

    Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom Across CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.08.2024

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 8, 2024) - Cherry trees, famously called sakura in Japan, are in full bloom across Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka April 8, 2024. The blossoms bloomed later than usual this year, but just in time for the start of the week in Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

