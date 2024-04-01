Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom Across CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 8, 2024) - The Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka headquarters building sits above the cherry trees on the installation's Command Hill April 8, 2024. The cherry trees, famously called sakura in Japan, are in full bloom across Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

