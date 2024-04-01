YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 8, 2024) - The Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka headquarters building sits above the cherry trees on the installation's Command Hill April 8, 2024. The cherry trees, famously called sakura in Japan, are in full bloom across Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 03:11
|Photo ID:
|8326520
|VIRIN:
|240408-N-FG395-1001
|Resolution:
|10485x7864
|Size:
|56.16 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom Across CFAY [Image 10 of 10], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
