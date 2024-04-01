YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 8, 2024) - Cherry trees, famously called sakura in Japan, are in full bloom across Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka April 8, 2024. The blossoms bloomed later than usual this year, but just in time for the start of the week in Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2024 Date Posted: 04.08.2024 03:11 Photo ID: 8326524 VIRIN: 240408-N-FG395-1008 Resolution: 11648x8736 Size: 68.7 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom Across CFAY [Image 10 of 10], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.