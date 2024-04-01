Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan enhances defense with Combat Readiness Course

    Osan enhances defense with Combat Readiness Course

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    51st Fighter Wing

    An “Always Ready” patch is placed on U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chandler Chase, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels supervisor, after graduating the Combat Readiness Course at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 15, 2024. Throughout the 10-day course, Chase trained on diverse base defense tactics like weapon safety and manipulation, tactical casualty combat care, mounted and dismounted operations, close quarters combat and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

    Combat Readiness
    Close Quarters Combat
    Base Defense
    Osan AB
    51st Fighter Wing
    Mission Ready Airmen

