Osan enhances defense with Combat Readiness Course

An “Always Ready” patch is placed on U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chandler Chase, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels supervisor, after graduating the Combat Readiness Course at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 15, 2024. Throughout the 10-day course, Chase trained on diverse base defense tactics like weapon safety and manipulation, tactical casualty combat care, mounted and dismounted operations, close quarters combat and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 04.08.2024 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR