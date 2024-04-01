Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan enhances defense with Combat Readiness Course [Image 13 of 14]

    Osan enhances defense with Combat Readiness Course

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chandler Chase, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels supervisor, poses for a portrait during a Combat Readiness Course at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 14, 2024. The CRC trains 51st Fighter Wing Airmen on base defense procedures, preparing them to tackle any challenge and deter any adversary during contingency operations. Throughout the course, Chase was trained on diverse base defense tactics like weapon safety and manipulation, tactical casualty combat care, mounted and dismounted operations, close quarters combat and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 03:04
    Combat Readiness
    Close Quarters Combat
    Base Defense
    Osan AB
    51st Fighter Wing
    Mission Ready Airmen

