Osan enhances defense with Combat Readiness Course

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chandler Chase, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels supervisor, poses for a portrait during a Combat Readiness Course at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 14, 2024. The CRC trains 51st Fighter Wing Airmen on base defense procedures, preparing them to tackle any challenge and deter any adversary during contingency operations. Throughout the course, Chase was trained on diverse base defense tactics like weapon safety and manipulation, tactical casualty combat care, mounted and dismounted operations, close quarters combat and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

