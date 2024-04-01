U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ethan McGregor, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron aircraft parts store journeyman, carries a simulated wounded Airmen to safety during a Combat Readiness Course at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 14, 2024. By extending beyond the 51 Security Forces Squadron to include Airmen from diverse career fields, the CRC builds a comprehensive defense framework for Osan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2024 Date Posted: 04.08.2024 03:04 Photo ID: 8326457 VIRIN: 240314-F-QO603-1476 Resolution: 4988x3319 Size: 8.44 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan enhances defense with Combat Readiness Course [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.