    Osan enhances defense with Combat Readiness Course [Image 12 of 14]

    Osan enhances defense with Combat Readiness Course

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing respond to a simulated combat scenario during a Combat Readiness Course at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 14, 2024. The Combat Readiness Course is a 10-day training program that covers theater-specific combat tactics, critical life-saving techniques, and base defense procedures, designed to thoroughly prepare Airmen for encountering potential real-world threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

