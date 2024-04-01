U.S. Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing respond to a simulated combat scenario during a Combat Readiness Course at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 14, 2024. The Combat Readiness Course is a 10-day training program that covers theater-specific combat tactics, critical life-saving techniques, and base defense procedures, designed to thoroughly prepare Airmen for encountering potential real-world threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 03:04
|Photo ID:
|8326458
|VIRIN:
|240314-F-QO603-1682
|Resolution:
|4054x2697
|Size:
|6.86 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan enhances defense with Combat Readiness Course [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Osan enhances defense with Combat Readiness Course
