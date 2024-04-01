Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CTG 73.6, RTN Dive Unit 1 Completes HTMS Sukhothai Salvage [Image 9 of 9]

    CTG 73.6, RTN Dive Unit 1 Completes HTMS Sukhothai Salvage

    THAILAND

    03.13.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SATTAHIP, Thailand (Mar. 13, 2024) U.S. Navy divers assigned to Commander Task Group 73.6/Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1-5 (CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-5) participate in the closing ceremony for a joint dive-and-salvage operation for Royal Thai Navy (RTN) corvette HTMS Sukhothai between the U.S. Navy and RTN on Military Sealift Command fleet experimentation ship MV Ocean Valor, Mar. 13. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73) sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtesy Asset)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 01:39
    Photo ID: 8326415
    VIRIN: 240313-N-NO900-1004
    Resolution: 2762x1351
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTG 73.6, RTN Dive Unit 1 Completes HTMS Sukhothai Salvage [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CTG 73.6, RTN Dive Unit 1 Completes HTMS Sukhothai Salvage
    CTG 73.6, RTN Dive Unit 1 Completes HTMS Sukhothai Salvage
    CTG 73.6, RTN Dive Unit 1 Completes HTMS Sukhothai Salvage
    CTG 73.6, RTN Dive Unit 1 Completes HTMS Sukhothai Salvage
    CTG 73.6, RTN Dive Unit 1 Completes HTMS Sukhothai Salvage
    CTG 73.6, RTN Dive Unit 1 Completes HTMS Sukhothai Salvage
    CTG 73.6, RTN Dive Unit 1 Completes HTMS Sukhothai Salvage
    CTG 73.6, RTN Dive Unit 1 Completes HTMS Sukhothai Salvage
    CTG 73.6, RTN Dive Unit 1 Completes HTMS Sukhothai Salvage

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CTG 73.6, RTN Dive Unit 1 Completes HTMS Sukhothai Salvage

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thailand
    Sukhothai
    Dive and Salvage
    CSG 73.6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT