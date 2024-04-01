SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb. 22, 2024) A Navy diver assigned to Commander Task Group 73.6/Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1-5 (CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-5) removes the mast from Royal Thai Navy (RTN) corvette HTMS Sukhothai during a joint dive-and-salvage operation between the U.S. Navy and RTN, Feb 22. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73) sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtesy Asset)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 01:39
|Photo ID:
|8326406
|VIRIN:
|240222-N-NO900-1006
|Resolution:
|1913x1068
|Size:
|479.98 KB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CTG 73.6, RTN Dive Unit 1 Completes HTMS Sukhothai Salvage [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CTG 73.6, RTN Dive Unit 1 Completes HTMS Sukhothai Salvage
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT