CTG 73.6, RTN Dive Unit 1 Completes HTMS Sukhothai Salvage

SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb. 22, 2024) A Navy diver assigned to Commander Task Group 73.6/Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1-5 (CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-5) removes the mast from Royal Thai Navy (RTN) corvette HTMS Sukhothai during a joint dive-and-salvage operation between the U.S. Navy and RTN, Feb 22. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73) sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtesy Asset)

