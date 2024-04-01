CTG 73.6, RTN Dive Unit 1 Completes HTMS Sukhothai Salvage

SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb. 26, 2024) U.S. and Royal Thai Navy divers assigned to Commander Task Group 73.6/Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1-5 (CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-5) and RTN Dive Unit recover Thai Naval Ensign during a joint dive-and-salvage operation for Royal Thai Navy (RTN) corvette HTMS Sukhothai between the U.S. Navy and RTN on Military Sealift Command fleet experimentation ship MV Ocean Valor, Feb 26. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73) sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtesy Asset)

Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 04.08.2024 Location: TH [Image 9 of 9]