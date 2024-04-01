Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTG 73.6, RTN Dive Unit 1 Completes HTMS Sukhothai Salvage [Image 3 of 9]

    CTG 73.6, RTN Dive Unit 1 Completes HTMS Sukhothai Salvage

    THAILAND

    02.22.2024

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb. 22, 2024) A Navy diver assigned to Commander Task Group 73.6/Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1-5 (CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-5) prepare to enter the bridge of Royal Thai Navy (RTN) corvette HTMS Sukhothai during a joint dive-and-salvage operation between the U.S. Navy and RTN, Feb 22. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73) sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtesy Asset)

    Thailand
    Sukhothai
    Dive and Salvage
    CSG 73.6

