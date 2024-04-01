SecAF and CSAF visit Eielson Air Force Base

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall and U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin pose with Col. Paul Townsend, 354th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Sean Milligan, 354th FW command chief, at Eielson Air Force, Alaska, April 6, 2024. They visited the base to demonstrate their appreciation of Airmen and Guardians serving outside the continental U.S. and reassure Allies and Partners of the continued commitment to the region. Eielson’s unique posture in the Arctic provides strategic airpower projection to Combatant Commanders into the Arctic and the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Hanson)

