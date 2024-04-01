SecAF and CSAF visit Eielson Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Townsend, 354th Fighter Wing commander, greets Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall after he arrives at the Fairbanks International Airport to visit Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 6, 2024. Kendall visited the base to demonstrate his appreciation of Airmen and Guardians serving outside the continental U.S. and reassure Allies and Partners of the continued commitment to the region. Eielson’s unique posture in the Arctic provides strategic airpower projection to Combatant Commanders into the Arctic and the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Hanson)

