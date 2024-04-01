Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SecAF and CSAF visit Eielson Air Force Base

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Airman Spencer Hanson 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Townsend, 354th Fighter Wing commander, greets Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall after he arrives at the Fairbanks International Airport to visit Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 6, 2024. Kendall visited the base to demonstrate his appreciation of Airmen and Guardians serving outside the continental U.S. and reassure Allies and Partners of the continued commitment to the region. Eielson’s unique posture in the Arctic provides strategic airpower projection to Combatant Commanders into the Arctic and the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Hanson)

    This work, SecAF and CSAF visit Eielson Air Force Base [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SECAF
    CSAF
    ACE
    Eielson AFB
    354 FW
    INDOPACOM

