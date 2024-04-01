SecAF and CSAF visit Eielson Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Townsend, 354th Fighter Wing commander, addresses the room during a briefing at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 6, 2024. The 354th Fighter Wing plays an essential role in the Pacific to defend the homeland, deter aggression and conduct joint training during Red Flag-Alaska. Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall and U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin visited the base to demonstrate their appreciation of Airmen and Guardians serving outside the continental U.S. and reassure Allies and Partners of the continued commitment to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Hanson)

