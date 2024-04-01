178th Wing Celebrates Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Donald Braskett renders his first salute as the wing commander of the 178th Wing during a change of command ceremony on Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base, Ohio, April 7, 2024. As the commander, he executes the remotely piloted aircraft MQ-9 Reaper mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Constantine Bambakidis)

