Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    178th Wing Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    178th Wing Celebrates Change of Command

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Colin Simpson | Members of the 178th Wing stand in formation at the wing change of command ceremony on...... read more read more

    SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Story by Shane Hughes 

    178th Wing

    The 178th Wing held a Change of Command ceremony Sunday at the Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base to officially transfer leadership of the wing from outgoing commander, Col. Kent A. Kazmaier, to incoming commander, Col. Donald R. Braskett.

    In a heartfelt speech, Kazmaier expressed gratitude to the service members of the wing and their families for their dedication and commitment.

    “This has been the highlight of my career,” Kazmaier said. “My greatest honor has not been just to lead you, but it has been that I got to serve you. I am in awe of everything you do every day in defense of our great nation, and I’m counting on all of you and those who follow you to continue the fight.”

    Kazmaier’s career spanned more than 30 years, starting with his first assignment at the 178th Wing where he served as an F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chief. In 1998, Kazmaier received his commission through the Academy of Military Science. Kazmaier has served as a pilot instructor and evaluator, flight commander, chief of standards and evaluation, chief of safety, inspector general, director of operations, squadron commander, group commander, vice wing commander, and wing commander.

    After taking command, Braskett addressed the wing, expressing his admiration of the airmen and outlining his vision for the future of the unit.

    “It is my intention to foster an environment where innovation and collaboration thrive,” Braskett said. “Our success depends on everyone bringing their unique skills to the table.”

    Braskett brings a wealth of experience to the role. His career spans more than 37 years, starting with his first assignment in the 160th Air Refueling Group as a crew chief on the KC-135 Stratotanker. In 1995, he received his commission through the Academy of Military Science. Braskett has served as a operations planner, ground training officer, chief of wing plans, operations officer, squadron commander, group commander and deputy commander.

    The Change of Command ceremony is a longstanding military tradition that signifies the peaceful transfer of authority and responsibility. It is a time to honor the outgoing commander’s service and to welcome the incoming commander as they prepare to guide the unit through future endeavors.

    The 178th Wing is a vital part of the Air National Guard with a proud history of service to our nation. The 178th Wing provides ready units to conduct persistent attack, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, battle management and agile combat support to execute federal and state missions while maintaining active involvement with the local community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 04.07.2024 15:31
    Story ID: 467999
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, OH, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 178th Wing Holds Change of Command Ceremony, by Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    178th Wing Celebrates Change of Command
    178th Wing Celebrates Change of Command
    178th Wing Celebrates Change of Command
    178th Wing Celebrates Change of Command
    178th Wing Celebrates Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    178th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT