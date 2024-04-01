178th Wing Holds Change of Command Ceremony

The 178th Wing held a Change of Command ceremony Sunday at the Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base to officially transfer leadership of the wing from outgoing commander, Col. Kent A. Kazmaier, to incoming commander, Col. Donald R. Braskett.



In a heartfelt speech, Kazmaier expressed gratitude to the service members of the wing and their families for their dedication and commitment.



“This has been the highlight of my career,” Kazmaier said. “My greatest honor has not been just to lead you, but it has been that I got to serve you. I am in awe of everything you do every day in defense of our great nation, and I’m counting on all of you and those who follow you to continue the fight.”



Kazmaier’s career spanned more than 30 years, starting with his first assignment at the 178th Wing where he served as an F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chief. In 1998, Kazmaier received his commission through the Academy of Military Science. Kazmaier has served as a pilot instructor and evaluator, flight commander, chief of standards and evaluation, chief of safety, inspector general, director of operations, squadron commander, group commander, vice wing commander, and wing commander.



After taking command, Braskett addressed the wing, expressing his admiration of the airmen and outlining his vision for the future of the unit.



“It is my intention to foster an environment where innovation and collaboration thrive,” Braskett said. “Our success depends on everyone bringing their unique skills to the table.”



Braskett brings a wealth of experience to the role. His career spans more than 37 years, starting with his first assignment in the 160th Air Refueling Group as a crew chief on the KC-135 Stratotanker. In 1995, he received his commission through the Academy of Military Science. Braskett has served as a operations planner, ground training officer, chief of wing plans, operations officer, squadron commander, group commander and deputy commander.



The Change of Command ceremony is a longstanding military tradition that signifies the peaceful transfer of authority and responsibility. It is a time to honor the outgoing commander’s service and to welcome the incoming commander as they prepare to guide the unit through future endeavors.



The 178th Wing is a vital part of the Air National Guard with a proud history of service to our nation. The 178th Wing provides ready units to conduct persistent attack, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, battle management and agile combat support to execute federal and state missions while maintaining active involvement with the local community.

