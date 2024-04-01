178th Wing Celebrates Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Kent Kazmaier renders his final salute as the wing commander of the 178th Wing during a change of command ceremony on Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base, Ohio, April 7, 2024. Kazmaier was the commander of the 178th Wing for over a year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Josh Kaeser)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2024 Date Posted: 04.07.2024 15:42 Photo ID: 8325886 VIRIN: 240407-Z-IF143-1003 Resolution: 2677x4024 Size: 541.4 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0