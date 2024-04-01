Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    178th Wing Celebrates Change of Command [Image 1 of 5]

    178th Wing Celebrates Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Josh Kaeser 

    178th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kent Kazmaier renders his final salute as the wing commander of the 178th Wing during a change of command ceremony on Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base, Ohio, April 7, 2024. Kazmaier was the commander of the 178th Wing for over a year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Josh Kaeser)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 04.07.2024 15:42
    Location: US
    178th Wing Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    Air Force
    change of command
    national guard

