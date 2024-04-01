U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Johnson passes the guidon to Col. Donald Braskett during a change of command ceremony on Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base, Ohio, April 7, 2024. As the commander, he executes the remotely piloted aircraft MQ-9 Reaper mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Josh Kaeser)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2024 Date Posted: 04.07.2024 15:42 Photo ID: 8325888 VIRIN: 240407-Z-LB784-1005 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.12 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 178th Wing Celebrates Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Josh Kaeser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.