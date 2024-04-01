Medical group personnel supply drinking water

Medical personnel from the 42nd Medical Group supply spectators with water during the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. April 7, 2024. The air and space show boasted a variety of activities, including military and civilian aerial demonstrations, static display aircraft, and a STEM expo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)
