Medical group personnel demonstrate training mannequin

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devin Blazekovich, assigned to the 42nd Medical Group demonstrates the use of a training mannequin during the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. April 7, 2024. The air and space show boasted a variety of activities, including military and civilian aerial demonstrations, static display aircraft, and a STEM expo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

