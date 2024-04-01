Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air show security checkpoint [Image 4 of 13]

    Air show security checkpoint

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    An air show spectator proceeds through a security checkpoint during the Beyond the Horizon Air Show at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. April 7, 2024. Organized by Maxwell Air Force Base in collaboration with civilian partners and sponsors, the event aimed to celebrate the rich heritage of aviation while also providing an opportunity for the public to engage with the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 04.07.2024 13:26
    Photo ID: 8325693
    VIRIN: 240407-F-UQ930-1010
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.65 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air show security checkpoint [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Security forces directs traffic during beyond the horizon air and space show
    Security forces directs traffic during beyond the horizon air and space show
    Families arrive to watch air show
    Air show security checkpoint
    Medical group personnel supply drinking water
    Medical group personnel demonstrate training mannequin
    Medical group personnel at STEM expo
    Air show spectators engage with static display
    Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show
    Air show spectator throws football during air show
    Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show
    Air show security checkpoint
    Air show security checkpoint

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airshow
    security forces
    42nd SFS
    beyond the horizon air and space show

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT