CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Brig. Gen. Michael Henderson, Arkansas National Guard director of the joint staff, presents flowers to his mother, Judy Henderson, during his promotion ceremony here, April 6, 2024. A native of Imboden, Ark., and now a Sherwood, Ark., resident, he began his military career in 1993.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2024 18:49
|Photo ID:
|8324991
|VIRIN:
|240406-Z-NY349-1246
|Resolution:
|6374x4784
|Size:
|14.81 MB
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Henderson promoted to brigadier general [Image 5 of 5], by John Oldham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT