Henderson promoted to brigadier general

CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Newly promoted Brig. Gen. Michael Henderson, Arkansas National Guard director of the joint staff, addresses the audience during his promotion ceremony here, April 6, 2024. A native of Imboden, Ark., and now a Sherwood, Ark., resident, he began his military career in 1993.

