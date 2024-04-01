Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Henderson promoted to brigadier general [Image 1 of 5]

    Henderson promoted to brigadier general

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by John Oldham 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Elden, Judy and Hallie Henderson pin brigadier general insignia on Michael Henderson's shoulders, during a promotion ceremony here, April 6, 2024. A native of Imboden, Ark., and now a Sherwood, Ark., resident, Henderson began his military career in 1993.

