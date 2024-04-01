Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gen. Richardson Meets with President Milei, Defense Leaders in Argentina [Image 7 of 9]

    Gen. Richardson Meets with President Milei, Defense Leaders in Argentina

    ARGENTINA

    04.05.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Southern Command

    BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (April 5, 2024) – U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, the commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), delivers remarks during a ceremony highlighting the U.S.-provided donation of a C-130H Hercules aircraft to the Argentina’s air force. Argentine President Javier Milei and senior Argentine defense officials took part in the ceremony. Richardson visited Argentina April 2-6 to foster dialogue and collaboration with the country's new government and defense leaders and underscore the long-standing commitment to enhancing the strategic partnership between both countries. (Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy Argentina)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.06.2024 18:50
    Photo ID: 8324962
    VIRIN: 240405-A-BS728-1002
    Resolution: 2765x2000
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: AR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Richardson Meets with President Milei, Defense Leaders in Argentina [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gen. Richardson Meets with President Milei, Defense Leaders in Argentina
    Gen. Richardson Meets with President Milei, Defense Leaders in Argentina
    Gen. Richardson Meets with President Milei, Defense Leaders in Argentina
    Gen. Richardson Meets with President Milei, Defense Leaders in Argentina
    Gen. Richardson Meets with President Milei, Defense Leaders in Argentina
    Gen. Richardson Meets with President Milei, Defense Leaders in Argentina
    Gen. Richardson Meets with President Milei, Defense Leaders in Argentina
    Gen. Richardson Meets with President Milei, Defense Leaders in Argentina
    Gen. Richardson Meets with President Milei, Defense Leaders in Argentina

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Gen. Richardson Meets with President Milei, Defense Leaders in Argentina

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South America
    Argentina
    SOUTHCOM
    Laura Richardson
    Javier Milei
    Luis Petri

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT