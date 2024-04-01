BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (April 3, 2024) – U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, the commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), meets with Argentine Brig. Gen. Xavier Isaac, head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Argentine Armed Forces. Richardson visited Argentina April 2-6 to foster dialogue and collaboration with the country's new government and defense leaders and underscore the long-standing commitment to enhancing the strategic partnership between both countries. (Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy Argentina)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.06.2024 18:50 Photo ID: 8324957 VIRIN: 240403-A-BS728-1002 Resolution: 1933x2000 Size: 1.17 MB Location: AR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gen. Richardson Meets with President Milei, Defense Leaders in Argentina [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.